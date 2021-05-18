Crystal Specialist Finance boosts sales and digital teams

Ollie Smith joins the sales department as national account manager and will be based in and around central London.

He joins from Pepper Home Loans where he was regional development manager before which he worked as a business development manager for both Santander and Newcastle Building Society.

Yvonne McKeown has taken up the role of digital marketing manager and previously worked for Reed Recruitment.

She will be responsible for digital inbound and outbound targeted marketing campaigns that are focused on driving client engagement. She will also identify online trends and measure campaign effectiveness against targets.

Both Smith and McKeown will report to CSF’s group sales and marketing director Jason Berry (pictured).

Berry said: “We have exciting, challenging plans in place for both the sales and digital teams so I am delighted to welcome both Ollie and Yvonne to the Crystal team.

“Ollie will certainly help us deliver the consultative approach I expect our sales team to present to key partners whereas Yvonne will undoubtedly execute our digital plans so only the very best experience is delivered to our broker and professional introducer partners.”