TML releases limited edition BTL fixed rate deal

The product is priced at 3.56 per cent and is available to individual and limited company borrowers. It comes with a reduced completion fee of one per cent down from 1.5 per cent.

TML has set aside a £100m tranche of funds for the buy-to-let deal.

The Mortgage Lender sales director Steve Griffiths (pictured) said: “After the success of our limited edition buy-to-let tranche at the end of last year it’s clear brokers are looking for products that stand out from the crowd to meet the needs of their landlord clients.

“Developed alongside our broker partners the latest buy-to-let tranche has reduced fees and rates among the most competitive in the market. It is also backed by our reputation for underwriting the more complex cases in the specialist lending sector.”