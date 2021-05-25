Keystone cuts rates and launches cashback incentive

The reductions mean Keystone’s new green mortgage range, which launched in March and offers discounted rates to landlords with properties that have an EPC rating of C and above, starts at 2.99 per cent.
As part of the product overhaul, the specialist buy-to-let lender has launched a cashback offer on loans above £200,000.
Upon completion, landlords will receive £750 cashback on loans between £200,000 and £500,000 and £1,000 cashback on loans between £500,001 and £1m.
Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We are cutting our rates and launching our cashback offer, not only to ensure our range is highly competitive but also to give something back to landlords after what has been a difficult year. It’s just a small gesture, of course, but we hope one that will make a difference to landlords who borrow from us.”