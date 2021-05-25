You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone cuts rates and launches cashback incentive

  • 25/05/2021
Keystone Property Finance has cut rates by 0.25 percentage points to offer buy-to-let mortgage deals starting from 3.09 per cent.

 

The reductions mean Keystone’s new green mortgage range, which launched in March and offers discounted rates to landlords with properties that have an EPC rating of C and above, starts at 2.99 per cent.

As part of the product overhaul, the specialist buy-to-let lender has launched a cashback offer on loans above £200,000.

Upon completion, landlords will receive £750 cashback on loans between £200,000 and £500,000 and £1,000 cashback on loans between £500,001 and £1m.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We are cutting our rates and launching our cashback offer, not only to ensure our range is highly competitive but also to give something back to landlords after what has been a difficult year. It’s just a small gesture, of course, but we hope one that will make a difference to landlords who borrow from us.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

