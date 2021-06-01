Aspen Bridging hires two to underwriting team

Aspen Bridging has continued to grow its underwriting team with the appointment of OSB Group’s Katherine Wilson and Latham & Watkins’ Aqib Iqbal, bringing the company’s total head count to over 20.

Wilson will take on the role of underwriter, whilst Iqbal (pictured) will join as an underwriter and risk team member.

Wilson joins from Precise Mortgages where she was a mortgage loan processor for nearly two years, and before that she was an administrative assistant.

Iqbal was formally at Latham & Watkins where he was a M&A virtual intern and before that held roles at Bright Network, Cooks and Citizens Advice.

The company has been hiring extensively this year, recruiting Ian Miller-Hawes to the newly created role of sales head, appointing Laura Randall as an underwriter and Jonathan Caddy as a senior IT developer.

Aspen director Jack Coombs noted that April was a record month for the lender, with £23mn in lending recorded, and it was on track for a record-breaking May.

He said: “To meet the increasing workload throughout this year and beyond we need to keep adding staff, and as is the case with Aqib and Katherine we will look to bring in more recent graduates who we educate through our own comprehensive internal programmes to ensure their service is the best in the industry.”