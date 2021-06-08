Darlington enters holiday let market

Darlington Intermediaries has entered the holiday let market with a two-year discounted mortgage priced at 3.39 per cent.

The product is available up to 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) and is available for properties in England and Wales.

It permits personal use for up to 90 days and mortgages are considered on capital repayment, interest only and part and part.

The lender said that criteria and eligibility were based on individual circumstances and each application was underwritten on a case-by-case basis.

Darlington’s head of intermediary distribution Chris Blewitt said: “The rising trend of staycations and the uncertainty of foreign travel is currently increasing demand for holiday let properties in the UK.

“We are pleased to bring a holiday let mortgage to the sector and support both first-time landlords entering the market, or existing landlords looking to remortgage from their current lenders.”