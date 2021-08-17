Accord cuts buy-to-let rates

Accord Mortgages has cut rates on its buy-to-let mortgage range by up to 0.15 per cent.

Rate cuts are being made to both house purchase and remortgage deals as well as product end date extensions until the end of January.

Highlights of the new range include:

A three-year fixed rate of 3.28 per cent cut from 3.43 per cent at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) for house purchases and remortgages

A three-year fixed rate of 1.65 per cent reduced from 1.78 per cent at 75 per cent LTV for house purchase and remortgages

A two-year fixed rate of 1.79 per cent down from 1.88 per cent at 65 per cent LTV for remortgages only

Landlords purchasing a property and looking to fix their initial deal term for longer can choose a five-year fixed rate starting from 1.75 per cent cut from 1.80 per cent at 65 per cent LTV. Remortgaging options start from 1.73 per cent, down from 1.80 per cent.

Simon Garner (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to launch this new range which aims to give brokers and landlord clients improved choice, and with end dates extended until January will deliver better value for many.”

The lender’s current range will be withdrawn at 8pm on Wednesday 18 August and replaced with the new range at 9am on Thursday 19 August.