You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Tuscan Capital hires BDM for Midlands and North West

by:
  • 02/09/2021
  • 0
Tuscan Capital hires BDM for Midlands and North West
Bridging lender Tuscan Capital has hired Jamie Gillespie as a business development manager (BDM) covering the Midlands and North West of England.

 

He will report to Carl Graham, who is the regional director for the lender’s Manchester office, as well as Birmingham regional manager Amjan Ibn Abdul.

Both are recent hires, with Abdul joining in August and Graham joining in January.

Prior to Tuscan Capital, Gillespie was a national BDM at Fairbridge Capital, and also worked at several specialist lenders including Elysium Bridging, MT Finance and Seneca Bridging, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Colin Sanders, Tuscan Capital’s chief executive officer, said: “We positively jumped at the chance to recruit Jamie to our expanding team. He’s a well known personality within the short-term lending industry and brings with him an impressive reputation.

“His appointment further underpins our continuing commitment to brokers in the Midlands and North West. With our regional offices now fully-functioning under experienced local leadership, Jamie will add valuable resource and knowledge to these centres of growing importance.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.