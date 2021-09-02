Tuscan Capital hires BDM for Midlands and North West

Bridging lender Tuscan Capital has hired Jamie Gillespie as a business development manager (BDM) covering the Midlands and North West of England.

He will report to Carl Graham, who is the regional director for the lender’s Manchester office, as well as Birmingham regional manager Amjan Ibn Abdul.

Both are recent hires, with Abdul joining in August and Graham joining in January.

Prior to Tuscan Capital, Gillespie was a national BDM at Fairbridge Capital, and also worked at several specialist lenders including Elysium Bridging, MT Finance and Seneca Bridging, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Colin Sanders, Tuscan Capital’s chief executive officer, said: “We positively jumped at the chance to recruit Jamie to our expanding team. He’s a well known personality within the short-term lending industry and brings with him an impressive reputation.

“His appointment further underpins our continuing commitment to brokers in the Midlands and North West. With our regional offices now fully-functioning under experienced local leadership, Jamie will add valuable resource and knowledge to these centres of growing importance.”