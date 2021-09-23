You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Together hires property expert as development finance head

by:
  • 23/09/2021
Together has hired Chris Taylor as development finance originations director.

 

Taylor is a real estate investor and consultant who has extensive experience in the property sector having worked at MCR Property Group as an investment property manager for 11 years. 

During this time, he led the opening of its office in Mayfair, London, increasing the firm’s headcount to 500 employees. 

He joined the sector 15 years ago when he worked for Countrywide on its management scheme and later took up a senior position in managing underperforming branches. 

Taylor then worked at a private investment company in Bury, Greater Manchester, where he was responsible for negotiating deals as well as developing, refurbishing and selling property for a large-scale portfolio landlord. 

At Together he will report to Andrew Charnley, the group’s director of credit and portfolio. 

Taylor (pictured) said: “I’m excited about my new role, which will involve working in partnership with developers across the UK to make sure that we can provide them with the products and service they need to deliver their projects on time and on budget – to help them realise their ambitions.

Charnley added: “Chris’s vast experience in real estate, and his energy and commitment to the UK property market will be a massive benefit to our business.  

“He will help to fulfil not only our growth plans and ambitions, but the ambitions of developers up and down the country who are helping drive the UK’s economy post-pandemic and we’re delighted to welcome Chris to the team.” 

 

