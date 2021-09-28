Zephyr Homeloans opens 80 per cent LTV range to all brokers

The range was previously available to packagers only.

Now all brokers can advise on and process applications for the lender’s standard two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages.

Rates for a two-year fixed rate mortgage begin at 3.89 per cent, and five-year fixed rates start from 4.15 per cent. Individual and limited company borrowers will be eligible for the range and the maximum loan size of £750,000.

The range is open to standard buy-to-let properties and there are no application fees.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Extending access to 80 per cent LTV standard mortgages is part of our efforts to give brokers and borrowers the widest possible choice of products so they can find loans that best suit their individual circumstances.”