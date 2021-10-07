MBT adds Octane to buy-to-let panel

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has added Octane Capital to the buy-to-let panel of its affordability research platform.

The tie-up with Octane takes the number of buy-to-let lenders on the platform to 66.

Octane Capital specialises in complex buy-to-let lending with no stress testing. The lender offers mortgages on residential and semi-commercial assets, multi-unit freehold blocks, homes in multiple occupation (HMOs), property above commercial, ex-local authority homes and holiday lets.

MBT Affordability tells brokers how much their clients can borrow from a panel of buy-to-let and residential lenders, based on affordability and criteria.

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive, said: “It’s great to welcome a lender like Octane Capital to the growing panel of MBT Affordability. Buy-to-let landlords are increasingly turning to more complex investments to achieve greater yields and the lending landscape is becoming more diverse to meet this changing dynamic.”