Bridging

SFC promotes Oliver Hembury and Julian Morris

by:
  • 02/11/2021
In a staffing restructure, Specialist Finance Centre (SFC), the second charge and specialist finance packager, has promoted Oliver Hembury to head of second charge lending and Julian Morris to bridging and buy-to-let manager.

 

Hembury was previously a specialist finance adviser at SFC and his promotion to head of second charge lending will see him become the key contact between SFC and its second charge lending panel. He will also oversee a team of advisers as part of his new role.

Morris has been promoted due to rising levels of bridging and BTL business experienced over the course of 2021.

Daniel Yeo, founder and managing director at Specialist Finance Centre, said: “I’m extremely proud and impressed by the commitment of Ollie who has been my right-hand man from inception. He fully deserves this promotion and I know his colleagues feel the same. He is a born leader and I’m really pleased he can work alongside me as part of the senior management team.

“In a short space of time, Julian has demonstrated a hunger to lead and to specialise in bridging and BTL. I’m very excited to develop him further in terms of leadership skills and make these departments an even more crucial component within SFC.”

Yeo added: “SFC is nothing without the people within it. Ultimately we just want our introducers and their clients to have the best possible experience they can when using us and these promotions are made with that ethos firmly in mind.”

Oliver Hembury, head of second charge lending at Specialist Finance Centre, added: “I’m over the moon to have been promoted to the role of head of second charge lending. Dan and I talked about this a while ago but it needed to be done at the right time. Now is that time and I’m looking forward to taking on the extra responsibility and continuing the SFC journey.”

 

