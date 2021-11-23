Arc & Co partners with London Belgravia Brokers

Debt advisory firm Arc & Co has announced a partnership with London Belgravia Brokers, which will see the businesses work together to advise on property deals and build warranties.

The firms noted that between them they provide advice on development deals worth more than £2bn per year, and the partnership will allow their respective client bases to enjoy more thorough specialist advice.

The partnership has already overseen its first deal, a £2.3m loan for the development of nine units in Wood Green, London.

The firms explained that the case required specialist advice as the client possessed no UK assets. West One’s underwriting team assessed the case based on the quality of the asset and the team involved in the delivery of the units.

London Belgravia launched its specialist advice arm a year ago, targeting its services at high net worth individuals, portfolio landlords and entrepreneurs.

Andrew Robinson, chief executive of Arc & Co, said the case demonstrated the way specialist advice is needed within the “ever-demanding development finance sector”.

He added: “This completion was a win-win for both firms and the client as without the funding levels approved, the client would not have been able to purchase the site.”

Giles Fallan, managing director of London Belgravia Brokers, added: “The base of London Belgravia’s business model is providing honest and dependable advice to our clients and this is mirrored in the foundation of our partnership with Arc & Co. This completion is the epitome of this and clearly demonstrates the real value clients can see, from the bringing together of two specialists in their field can bring.”