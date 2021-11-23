You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Arc & Co partners with London Belgravia Brokers

by:
  • 23/11/2021
  • 0
Arc & Co partners with London Belgravia Brokers
Debt advisory firm Arc & Co has announced a partnership with London Belgravia Brokers, which will see the businesses work together to advise on property deals and build warranties.

 

The firms noted that between them they provide advice on development deals worth more than £2bn per year, and the partnership will allow their respective client bases to enjoy more thorough specialist advice.

The partnership has already overseen its first deal, a £2.3m loan for the development of nine units in Wood Green, London.

The firms explained that the case required specialist advice as the client possessed no UK assets. West One’s underwriting team assessed the case based on the quality of the asset and the team involved in the delivery of the units.

London Belgravia launched its specialist advice arm a year ago, targeting its services at high net worth individuals, portfolio landlords and entrepreneurs.

Andrew Robinson, chief executive of Arc & Co, said the case demonstrated the way specialist advice is needed within the “ever-demanding development finance sector”.

He added: “This completion was a win-win for both firms and the client as without the funding levels approved, the client would not have been able to purchase the site.”

Giles Fallan, managing director of London Belgravia Brokers, added: “The base of London Belgravia’s business model is providing honest and dependable advice to our clients and this is mirrored in the foundation of our partnership with Arc & Co. This completion is the epitome of this and clearly demonstrates the real value clients can see, from the bringing together of two specialists in their field can bring.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.