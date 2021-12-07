You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Brokers report bridging boom ‒ Masthaven

by:
  • 07/12/2021
  • 0
Brokers report bridging boom ‒ Masthaven
The pandemic has fuelled a sharp increase in borrower interest in bridging loans, suggested a report.

Lender Masthaven Bank’s broker poll found that seven in 10 had seen an improvement in awareness of bridging finance since the onset of the pandemic, with more than half reporting an increase in customers coming to them for bridging finance. By contrast just three per cent said they had seen a drop in demand.

Brokers said a host of factors were driving this jump in demand. Issues caused by the pandemic were significant, with 41 per cent pointing to chain breaks and mortgage delays, suggesting that borrowers are turning to bridging to help deal with disruption to regular property transactions.

A third noted a boom in refurbishment, while more than one in four pointed to borrowers buying property at auction as a factor in the jump in bridging interest.

This demand increase tends to be focused on the specialist market too, with one in three brokers seeing more cases that in the past would have gone to a high street lender instead.

Richard Deacon (pictured), sales director at Masthaven, said that bridging finance has always been a useful tool but it has really come into its own in the current market.

He continued: “The factors pushing borrowers towards bridging may have been boosted by the pandemic, but they’re not going away any time soon. Bridging finance is no longer just an emergency option for borrowers, it has become truly mainstream. 

“As awareness of the power and utility of bridging continues to grow, it will be increasingly important that lenders work hard to make their products competitive and accessible.”

The Masthaven study is borne out by figures from the Association of Short Term Lenders, which revealed that in the third quarter the value of bridging applications rose to a new record high.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.