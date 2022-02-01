Castle Trust adds new director to head up BTL drive

In the newly-created role, she will be tasked with helping Castle Trust develop its specialist buy to let and development finance propositions, with the aim of delivering more lending options for property investors.

Lewis (pictured) joins from Hampshire Trust Bank where she was head of new business. She boasts almost 18 years of intermediary mortgage experience, with previous roles at Purely Mortgages and Interbay Commercial.

Barry Searle, managing director of property at Castle Trust, said that Lewis’s proven track record of working with brokers was hugely appealing, as well as her ability to identify the “evolving needs” of investors.

He continued: “We have already had a huge amount of success with our specialist buy-to-let and development finance offering and Anna will become a key member of the team in building on that success and putting Castle Trust Bank at the forefront of consideration for any broker who has property investor clients.”

Lewis noted Castle Trust’s ambitious growth plans were a factor in her decision to join, adding: “With my expertise in specialist mortgages we can continue to build on the great proposition that Castle Trust Bank already has in place, working closely with intermediaries to support them and understand how we can continue to evolve and meet their lending needs.”