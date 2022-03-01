Castle Trust and Aspen Bridging appoint BDMs ‒ round-up

Sammi Gillbank (pictured) has joined Castle Trust Bank as regional account manager for the South West and Wales. She previously held the role of national key account manager at Hampshire Trust Bank, and boasts more than a decade of experience working for both specialist lenders and brokers.

In her new post she will be tasked with working with brokers in her regions on helping investors and developers access the finance they need.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “Sammi has a powerful combination of experience, having worked as both a lender and a broker, so will be well placed to help identify and deliver the most effective finance solutions for landlord clients. She is a great hire.”

Gilbank added that Castle Trust enjoys a reputation for delivering the flexibility and innovation when supporting investors.

BDM for Aspen

Steve Gregory has been appointed as southern region business development manager by Aspen Bridging, where he will be responsible for the South London, South East and South West regions.

Gregory will be tasked with building closer face-to-face relationships with the existing broker network, as well as opening up new partnerships.

He joins from Castle Trust, where he worked as BDM.

Ian Miller-Hawes, head of sales at Aspen, pointed to Gregory’s experience in the bridging sector, as well as the relationships he already has with brokers in the region.

He continued: “As a business we have ambitious growth targets and now is the time to start putting professionals in regions who can service brokers locally as well as boost our profile, given his reputation for delivery he will be a massive asset over the coming years.”