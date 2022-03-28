You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

United Trust hires buy-to-let head to spearhead product launch

by:
  • 28/03/2022
United Trust hires buy-to-let head to spearhead product launch
United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Barry Luhmann as head of buy to let as the bank prepares to launch a suite of products in the sector.

Luhmann will head a new BTL team which will complement the lender’s existing residential mortgage and second charge loan offering, aimed at customers who struggle with mainstream lenders.

UTB said the move is a development of its Mortgages for Intermediaries proposition.

Luhmann has previously held senior positions with Trussle Lab, Lloyds Banking Group and BlackRock European Mortgage Strategies.

Most recently he was an independent consultant working with clients in the mortgage space to develop and deliver new technology, processes and offerings.

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages, United Trust Bank, said: “We’ve really shaken up the specialist end of the mortgage market with our first and second charge residential products and launching into the BTL market is a natural next move.

“Barry brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the team, and I’m delighted to have him on board.

“The new BTL products will be typical of UTB; common sense underwriting and accessible criteria packaged up in a digital first process. We’ll utilise our existing application platform offering digital processes supported by skilled staff, to ensure applications are processed quickly and smoothly.

“We will continue to work closely with our introducers about the things we can do to help them write more BTL and other mortgage business and will have more news throughout 2022.”

Luhmann added: “I’m looking forward to leading UTB Mortgages for Intermediaries into the BTL market whilst upholding our standards. I’ll be making team appointment announcements in due course and sharing product details as we approach launch.”

