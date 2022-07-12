Puma Property Finances surpasses £1bn in funding to UK developers

The company added that lending volumes had reached £50bn in 2021, which it says was the highest since 2015.

Puma Property Finance is part of fund manager Puma Investments and has grown across all areas in its lending team.

It has also added two institutional funding lines to support deployment of first charge development loans. This includes a £300m institutional funding line from Waterfall Asset Management in January this year, and £200m from Roundshield Partners in 2018, which remains open.

Puma Property Finance lends in all sectors and regions and can offer up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV), which rises to 75 per cent LTV for development exit loans, and 85 per cent loan to cost.

Its loan size ranges between £10m and 50m, and can be offered on development finance, pre-development bridge loans and development exit loans, on a first-charge, secured basis.

The company is headquartered in London and has five offices across the country including Edinburgh and the North West.

David Kaye, chief executive of Puma Investments, said he was “incredibly proud” to reach this lending milestone and thanked the team, advisers and developers who worked with the lender.

He said: “We’re pleased to be supporting the professional developers who are building the high quality residential, commercial and specialist properties that are much needed across the country.

“Post-pandemic it is clear now more than ever that funding the development of important real estate assets across the UK is high on the agenda and we are confident that Puma will continue to play a significant role in the sector going forward by investing in our truly relationship lending approach.”

Paul Frost, managing director of Puma Property Finance, added: “Over the last two years we have seen huge interest in our lending products as UK developers look for more flexible funding options.

“Alternative lenders such as Puma are continuing to fill the gap as traditional banks have retrenched, as we provide the personal and tailored service that borrowers are looking for.”