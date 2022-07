The deadline for nominations and voting for The British Specialist Lending Awards is quickly approaching, with cut-off set for 5pm tomorrow.

There are broker, lender and business leader categories, with examples including awards for complex income and adverse credit. There will be no extension of the deadline beyond Friday.

The full list of categories can be found here and the process for nominations only takes two minutes.

The transparent, open nomination and judging process means that anyone can win, and the nomination form can be found here.

The awards will take place on 22 September at the Hilton Bankside in London.