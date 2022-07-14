Second charge lending rises 37 per cent year-on-year to £143.3m

Second charge lending has increased by around 37 per cent year-on-year to £143.3m in June with the majority of loans being used for debt consolidation.

According to Loans Warehouse latest secure loan index, this is a five per cent drop compared to last month but overall Q2 represented the highest quarter of lending since 2007.

The report said that this was up 7.25 per cent on Q1, which was also record breaking, with £840.2m lent year-to-date.

Completions came to 3,014 in June, which is two per cent down compared to the prior month.

The majority of loans were for consolidation at a 41 per cent share, followed by consolidation and home improvements at 37.2 per cent.

Home improvements made up 15.6 per cent of loans, a slight fall compared to the prior month, which Loans Warehouse said could be due to rising cost of living and materials.

Average completion time, which is from submission to completion, lengthened slightly to 17.25 days in June. This is 2.25 days slower than the prior month.

The average term for loans is 15.81 years.

Around 83.2 per cent of loans were below 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), with the remainder above 85 per cent LTV.

The report said this was because second charge lending provided an alternative method of raising capital.

The report collates information from second charge lenders, which includes Pepper Money, Oplo, United Trust Bank, Together Money, Norton Home Loans, Equifinance, Evolution Money and Selina Finance.