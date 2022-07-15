Sancus sees lending rise to ‘impressive’ £87m in half-year update

Sancus Lending Group has reported a £5m rise in new loan facilities to £87m during the first half of the year.

This is compared to the £83m in new loan facilities the bridging and development lender wrote for the full year 2021.

The group said its “impressive growth” was also a 62 per cent uplift on the £53m in loans in wrote during the same period last year.

Sancus said the figures were in line with its expectations.

The group has been working on returning to growth after a £10.3m loss last year, which was a mild improvement on the 14.5m loss it reported in 2020. It has also spent this year focusing on its expansion throughout the UK and Ireland.

Sancus said the board was “encouraged” by the group’s momentum and expects new loan facilities written will drive growth in the latter half of the year.

It said it would continue to ensure it has a “diversified pool” of funding lines to support this growth, including institutional funding, co-funders and the loan note programme.

Sancus’ full interim results for the six months to 30 June 2022 will be released in September.

Buyback programme

The group also announced it was planning to purchase up to £500,000 in zero dividend preference shares (ZDPs) from shareholders and was at the initial discussions stage of the process.

Sancus said it was focused on its long-term finance strategy and the role of its ZDPs in this. The buyback programme will continue until the group enters a close period with respect to its interim results, which is expected to take place at the end of August.

Share buybacks are usually done to return surplus cash to shareholders and increase a company’s equity.