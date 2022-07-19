You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Pluto Finance appoints regional lending director

by:
  • 19/07/2022
  • 0
Pluto Finance appoints regional lending director
Specialist lender Pluto Finance has hired Evan Griffin (pictured) as regional lending director, the company’s first regional lead.

In his role Griffin, will cover the areas north of Nottingham and help grow the firm’s lending on schemes across the region.

He joins from Hampshire Trust Bank, where he was lending director for just over two years. Prior to that he worked at United Trust Bank for around two years, where he specialised in development finance in the north.

Before that he worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around 11 years in various roles, including treasury, commercial banking and northern real estate market.

He has also held roles at GE Money as well as Bradford and Bingley.

Griffin said: “It’s great to be joining Pluto Finance, a best-in-class platform able to lend up, and above, the challenger banks in terms of debt quantum and leverage.

“My role will be supporting local developers and brokers with development and bridging loans, extending Pluto’s strong and trusted customer service into the northern regions.”

Justin Faiz, partner of Pluto Finance, said: “Residential development in the north of the UK is expanding rapidly and we are pleased to now be able to extend our lending into this region.

“Having worked in the northern real estate market in similar roles for the past eight years, Evan is the perfect candidate to push Pluto’s work in this area.”

Pluto Finance has been actively lending in 2011 and is currently funding the construction of around 2,000 new homes.

The company employs a team of 20 specialist property lending professionals and last year entered into a strategic partnership with the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.