Pluto Finance appoints regional lending director

Specialist lender Pluto Finance has hired Evan Griffin (pictured) as regional lending director, the company’s first regional lead.

In his role Griffin, will cover the areas north of Nottingham and help grow the firm’s lending on schemes across the region.

He joins from Hampshire Trust Bank, where he was lending director for just over two years. Prior to that he worked at United Trust Bank for around two years, where he specialised in development finance in the north.

Before that he worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around 11 years in various roles, including treasury, commercial banking and northern real estate market.

He has also held roles at GE Money as well as Bradford and Bingley.

Griffin said: “It’s great to be joining Pluto Finance, a best-in-class platform able to lend up, and above, the challenger banks in terms of debt quantum and leverage.

“My role will be supporting local developers and brokers with development and bridging loans, extending Pluto’s strong and trusted customer service into the northern regions.”

Justin Faiz, partner of Pluto Finance, said: “Residential development in the north of the UK is expanding rapidly and we are pleased to now be able to extend our lending into this region.

“Having worked in the northern real estate market in similar roles for the past eight years, Evan is the perfect candidate to push Pluto’s work in this area.”

Pluto Finance has been actively lending in 2011 and is currently funding the construction of around 2,000 new homes.

The company employs a team of 20 specialist property lending professionals and last year entered into a strategic partnership with the Universities Superannuation Scheme.