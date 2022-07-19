You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Shawbrook hires Daryl Norkett as real estate head


  • 19/07/2022
  
Daryl Norkett has been appointed to the role of head of real estate proposition by Shawbrook.

In his new post, Norkett will be overseeing the evolution of Shawbrook’s proposition, focusing on ways to refine its product range so that it supports brokers, investors and developers.

Norkett has experience in the commercial sector, having first started at Barclays as a business manager. He then spent four and a half years at Shawbrook, initially as a business development manager before moving to head of products and markets. 

Since 2018 he has worked for new funder LendWell as relationship director.

Norkett said he was looking forward to working once again with “the business that helped me discover my passion for the property market”.

He added: “Our industry needs specialist lenders with the appetite and capability to support property investors with creative funding solutions underpinned by smart and intuitive technology – an area that Shawbrook has relentlessly pursued over the past few years.

“I’m pleased to once again be a part of this ground-breaking business and am ready to get stuck in and support our brokers and their clients.”

Shawbrook’s loan book grew by a fifth in the first quarter of this year, while it last week completed a £325m securitisation

