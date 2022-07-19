Ultimate Finance hires two regional directors

Asset-based lender Ultimate Finance has hired two regional directors to strengthen its presence in the Midlands.

Eric De Armitt has over 20 years’ experience in asset-based lending and has been supporting Midlands-based businesses with working capital facilities. Kieran Ryan has been working in the property finance sector for the last five years and has experience in underwriting and more recently, as a broker.

De Armitt said: “I am looking forward to this opportunity, joining the growing sales team at Ultimate Finance. There is a real need at this time for funding that truly meets a business’ requirements and the product range I can now offer coupled with Ultimate Finance’s reputation for outstanding service will stand me in good stead with my introducers and clients alike.”

Ryan said: “It is an exciting time to be joining the team at Ultimate Finance as they announce strong half year results and continue to expand their reach and grow their broker network. I am looking forward to helping them on their mission to support even more SMEs with the asset-based lending solutions including bridging finance that they need to navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Ultimate Finance was established 20 years ago and has lent over £10bn to SMEs. It is part of the Tavistock Group, and has offices in Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Lutterworth and Edinburgh.

Andy Ribbins (pictured), group sales director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Eric and Kieran to our team on the back of an extremely successful first half of the year. With our desire to support more SMEs with much needed access to liquidity our recent increase in funding lines across all our products and their strong network and experience in the region, we have expanded our capacity to support even more introducers and their clients.”