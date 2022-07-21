You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Bridging and development finance lender StreamBank gains banking licence

by:
  • 21/07/2022
  • 0
Bridging and development finance lender StreamBank gains banking licence
Bridging and development finance lender StreamBank has been granted a banking licence with restrictions ahead of plans to launch deposit products.

 

The lender will continue to focus on its mainstay of helping property professionals access bridging and development loans and will build on its proposition, as well as add business development resources to reach a wider broker network. 

Its deposit products are slated for an early 2023 launch. 

As the lender awaits its full banking licence over the next few months, it has proposed additions to its range. 

These will include short-term property loans of between £250,000 and £5m, as well as regulated bridging finance for people who want to use their residential property as security to raise funds. It said this would sit alongside the non-regulated bridging options for experienced property investors who want to extend or improve their portfolio. 

It will also add commercial mortgages for the purpose of investing in new properties or refinancing existing properties and portfolios. 

Steve Pateman, CEO of StreamBank, said: “We are delighted to have gained the confidence of the regulator and receive our banking licence with restrictions.  

“Over the last 12 months, through the hard work of all the team, we have successfully built a bank that combines the efficiency of modern technology with traditional banking judgement, enabling us to support the needs of property professionals up and down the country. 

“Creating a bank that uses experience and judgment and a desire to find a solution will help property investors build much needed homes and spaces that drive economic prosperity.” 

John Reed, chairman of StreamBank, added: “A special thanks need to go the team, past and present, for their dedication and hard work in allowing us to obtain our provisional banking licence. I believe we are strongly placed to make a real impact in the property market and in a short period of time we will look to attain our full licence and expand our offering in adjacent markets and to personal savers.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.