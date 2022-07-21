Crystal Specialist Finance hires Mark Hutchings as head of strategy and group projects

Crystal Specialist Finance has hired Mark Hutchings, formerly managing director of Berkeley Alexander Insurance Services, as head of strategy and group projects.

In his role, he will grow the company’s proposition and reach in the specialist lending sector.

He worked at Berkeley Alexander Insurance Service between 2007 and 2014, and then again between 2018 and 2022, working his way up to managing director.

Before that he worked at Uinsure for around four years in various roles including head of sales and distribution and national account manager.

Other firms he has worked at include Esure and ACE, the latter of which was bought by Chubb.

Hutchings won business leader for protection or general insurance provider at the British Mortgage Awards in 2020.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mark. He is an exceptional person who is always passionate about the work he undertakes.

“We have some fresh and exciting initiatives which Mark will now take the lead on. His appointment will undoubtedly help us to enhance the offering we deliver to the intermediary sector.”

Hutchings added: “I am extremely happy to be joining Crystal and very much look forward to being part of the exciting plans.

“I have spent most of my career finding solutions which make things easier for brokers to transact their business and I’m confident there are a few things which can be easily introduced by Crystal and as a result will help those brokers operating in the specialist sector.”