Complex Buy To Let

Quantum Mortgages and Zephyr Homeloans expand packager panels – round-up

  • 26/07/2022
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Quantum Mortgages has added TFC Homeloans to its packager panel as it strengthens its market position.

TFC Homeloans will gain access to and distribute the lender’s entire range, including products for single unit, green, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) purposes. This also includes its mortgages for ex-pat, foreign national, individual and limited company borrowers. 

Spencer Gale, sales director at Quantum Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to be working with TFC Homeloans, a specialist distributor who have been packaging for 30 years, they will enhance our proposition to the market and provide valuable solutions to its intermediary partners with a common-sense approach to lending.” 

Wayne Smethurst, managing director at TFC Homeloans, added: “Our market does need more innovation from lenders post the pandemic.  

“Quantum are looking to provide a new positive approach based on – as they say – common-sense lending. TFC are pleased to be offering these products to our intermediary partners via our 1APP lender portal.” 

 

Zephyr Homeloans partners with Brilliant Solutions 

Zephyr Homeloans, the specialist BTL mortgage lender, has appointed Brilliant Solutions mortgage club as a packager partner.  

The lender said this would enable Brilliant Solutions to manage landlord customers’ applications for Zephyr’s standard and specialist BTL mortgage products.  

Zephyr also said this would result in a closer working relationship with Brilliant Solutions, following its addition to its BTL lending panel in October 2020. 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans said: “We have worked with Brilliant Solutions for a number of years via the mortgage club route, and it is fantastic that they are joining us as a packager partner to help their broker members support landlord customers through the mortgage application lifecycle.” 

Matthew Arena, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “In becoming a packager partner for Zephyr Homeloans, we will be able to provide specialist support for brokers and present them with a wider market of mortgage options.  

“As a Zephyr Homeloans-approved packager, we look forward to making the mortgage application process as straight-forward as possible for landlord customers.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

