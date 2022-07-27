Roma Finance boosts team with appointments and promotions  

The specialist lender has announced eight new appointments and three promotions to boost its short-term finance teams.

Roma which has doubled the size of its loan book in the past nine months, said it was focused on improving technology, processes and systems.

New appointments include Alan Collins and Saffron Abbot who have joined Roma’s business development team.

Collins joins the lender from Market Financial Solutions and will work across the mid-South of England while Abbot will cover the North of England and Scotland.

Kai Shahban has joined the underwriting team, RomaFLOW while Adam Bates joins the newly formed changes team as a business architect. Adams will report to Michael Allison, operations director.

Promotions have been made internally as part of the change team, Beth Brook is now a business analyst, Jenny Gillies is engagement and HR specialist and Tina Parry has been appointed data quality lead.

Other appointments across the rest of the business include Alisha Chu, who joins sales support, Claire Taylor and Nicola Cox who have both joined customer services and collections and Clare Greenhalgh who has joined the executive team.

Michael Allison, operations director at Roma Finance added: “I am delighted to welcome every new Roma team member and am thrilled with the construction of the change team, developing people within the business to maximise their full potential. We love to lend and we are ongoing in our improvements to support our partners and borrowers and provide a truly more extraordinary experience.”