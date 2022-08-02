Suffolk pulls expat and holiday let deals, Bucks BS expands availability ‒ round-up

Suffolk Building Society is withdrawing two products from its specialist ranges today.

The mutual’s five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgage for expats, which comes with an interest rate of 4.15 per cent, is being pulled. So too is its two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage, which has an interest rate of 3.89 per cent.

Extended deadlines are in place for decisions in principle (DIPs) and full mortgage applications on the withdrawn products.

DIPs can be submitted on either deal until 5pm on Wednesday 3 August, while mortgage applications from these previously submitted DIPs are permitted until 5pm on Wednesday 17 August.

Bucks expands availability

Elsewhere, Buckinghamshire Building Society has revamped its range, expanding the availability of its expat and holiday let deals.

The mutual’s expat buy-to-let loans are available to all British passport holders, so long as they do not reside in the EU or Hong Kong.

In addition, Buckinghamshire has opened up its holiday let lending to include those limited company borrowers using a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Both the expat buy-to-let and holiday let products are available up to 75 per cent loan to value.