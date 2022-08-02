You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Suffolk pulls expat and holiday let deals, Bucks BS expands availability ‒ round-up

by:
  • 02/08/2022
  • 0
Suffolk pulls expat and holiday let deals, Bucks BS expands availability ‒ round-up
Suffolk Building Society is withdrawing two products from its specialist ranges today.

The mutual’s five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgage for expats, which comes with an interest rate of 4.15 per cent, is being pulled. So too is its two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage, which has an interest rate of 3.89 per cent.

Extended deadlines are in place for decisions in principle (DIPs) and full mortgage applications on the withdrawn products.

DIPs can be submitted on either deal until 5pm on Wednesday 3 August, while mortgage applications from these previously submitted DIPs are permitted until 5pm on Wednesday 17 August.

Bucks expands availability

Elsewhere, Buckinghamshire Building Society has revamped its range, expanding the availability of its expat and holiday let deals.

The mutual’s expat buy-to-let loans are available to all British passport holders, so long as they do not reside in the EU or Hong Kong.

In addition, Buckinghamshire has opened up its holiday let lending to include those limited company borrowers using a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Both the expat buy-to-let and holiday let products are available up to 75 per cent loan to value.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.