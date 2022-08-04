Hampshire Trust Bank appoints Becki Fraser-Tucker as Central London BDM

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Becki Fraser-Tucker as the business development manager (BDM) for Central London within its specialist mortgages division.

Fraser-Tucker (pictured) joins from Vida Homeloans where she was a key account manager covering the Central London region for seven months. Prior to that, she worked at the Bank of Ireland for three years initially as BDM before moving to the role of regional sales manager.

Before that, she worked at Kent Reliance as national account manager for seven years.

At HTB, Fraser-Tucker will work with the bank’s existing and new broker network and report to Marcus Dussard, sales director, specialist mortgages.

Dussard said: “I am delighted Becki has decided to join the team at HTB. We have enjoyed excellent growth over the past few years, with more to come it is vitally important to have a team which supports our broker network and provides a first-class service.”

Fraser-Tucker said she brought “considerable experience” through her previous work covering brokers in the same area, adding: “I look forward to meeting brokers over the coming weeks and outlining HTB’s great proposition.”

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director, specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, added: “We are continually strengthening our specialist mortgage team in order to support our growth plans for 2022 and beyond.

“Our recent decision to increase our maximum buy-to-let mortgage size from £15m to £25m further highlights our appetite for new business and appointments such as Becki’s ensure we have to staffing capability to match our appetite.”