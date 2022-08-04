You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Second charge market completes £130m in new business in June – FLA

  • 04/08/2022
The second charge market generated £130m in new business in June, a 29 per cent rise on the same month last year.

According to the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), new business volumes for the three months to June were also up by 44 per cent compared to the same period last year. 

For the year to June, the market has completed new business valued at £1.36bn. This is an increase of 61 per cent on last year. 

Additionally, the number of new agreements reached 2,854 in June surpassing the pre-pandemic peak. Compared to the same period last year, this was up by nearly a quarter. 

The three months to June saw 8,529 new agreements completed, which was a 37 per cent rise on the same period the year before. For the 12 months to June, there were 30,849 new agreements, which was a 52 per cent jump. 

Fiona Hoyle (pictured), director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market continued to report new business growth in June, but at a slower rate than in recent months.  

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.” 

Andrew Fisher, chief commercial officer at Freedom Finance, said: “Debt consolidation is likely to be a core theme of the cost-of-living crisis, and second charge mortgages are one of many tools available to homeowners looking to pay off more expensive debt or simplify their credit commitments. 

“It can also be an excellent way to take advantage of any property equity growth, especially if their area saw strong house price growth through the pandemic.” 

Fisher said there was a “new second charge mortgage customer demographic emerging from the pandemic”, as people looked to fund home renovations. 

“Given that house prices keep rising and interest rates are also creeping up, we expect this trend to continue,” he added. 

He said second charges could also be attractive to borrowers on long-term fixed rate deals who did not want to remortgage or pay early repayment charges. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.