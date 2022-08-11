Kuflink simplifies valuation process for brokers and their clients

The bridging and development finance lender Kuflink said it had introduced a self-instructed automated valuation model (AVM) via Hometrack for residential property cases.

Kuflink, which works specifically with intermediaries, said that brokers registered with Hometrack can now use an AVM for any residential bridging deal with a maximum loan size of £300,000 with a loan to value (LTV) of 80 per cent or less.

Ex-council flats and maisonettes are excluded, it said, adding that the AVM cost £25.20, including VAT. If the broker’s lending criteria are not met by the AVM, the broker can decide to conduct a drive-by or a full valuation instead.

Brokers can only register to instruct AVMs through Hometrack by applying to the Kuflink sales team, the lender said.

Ranjit Narwal, head of origination at Kuflink, said the simplification emphasised the importance of ties between the company and brokers.

He commented: “In simplifying our process, we are placing greater responsibility into the hands of our introducers to manage their own cases. Since we announced the facility to self-instruct valuations in June, the response has been extremely positive. This further move demonstrates our commitment to improving the speed with which we can provide the finance that customers need by offering brokers the opportunity to ensure the valuation process is instructed and completed at the right time whether via AVM, drive-by or full valuation for them and their clients.”