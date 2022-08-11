You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Ultimate Finance hires Alice Williams as regional director

  • 11/08/2022
The specialist asset-based lender Ultimate Finance has continued its expansion of its sales team by naming Alice Williams as a regional director on its bridging finance team for the West Midlands.

Williams (pictured right) previously worked for Pilot Fish Finance and Handelsbanken. A former broker, she said she was “extremely excited about the opportunity to be working on the other side of the transaction”.

She added that she was  looking forward to using her understanding of how brokers work to help the lender achieve its “mission to be the funding partner of choice”.

Liam Cavanagh (pictured left), head of bridging finance for Ultimate, said that Williams’ knowledge and expertise in the bridging and development finance market would be “invaluable”.

He continued that the lender’s first half saw an increase in new business, and its latest announcement to freeze interest rates for bridging the next two months showed its commitment to brokers and their clients. 

Ultimate Finance offers bridging finance loans between £100,000 and £3m with rates from 0.74 per cent per month up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has made a number of hires in recent month, including Eric De Armitt and Kieran Ryan as regional directors in the Midlands, Ronnie Stokes as regional director for Scotland, Dan Sellwood as regional asset finance director and Phillip Speed as regional director for South East.

