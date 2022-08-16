Ex-GPS Financial broker launches advice firm Elan Property Finance

First reported in Bridging and Commercial, Ahmed said it was a natural evolution from his former role.

Ahmed previously worked at GPS Financial for around three years as a self-employed broker. He has also held roles as a commercial mortgage broker at Harvey Bowers Financial Services for around a year and mortgage specialist at Barclays for around seven years.

He added that he had left GPS Financial on “really good terms” and had “maintained a good relationship”. Ahmed said the new firm will focus on non-regulated business and investor clients, which includes bridging, refurbishment and refinance, and he was looking to build a team of five to six brokers.

He continued that most of the business he was getting was through social media, networking and word of mouth, and the aim was to get brokers on board to help diversify lead generation.

“What’s really important for me is service and I think everyone says that, but it’s how do you deliver good service. It’s being responsive, being available and being honest with people. If you can’t help or if something has gone wrong, deliver bad news the way you would deliver the good news.”

He added that it wanted to keep the firm quite “niche and boutique” with a “specialist focus”, so focusing on fewer areas but doing them well.

Ahmed said technology would also be important to the firm as the “whole aim” was to make the “process as easy as possible”.

He said that as he was based in South Wales, the majority of his business came from South Wales and the Midlands, but because he had been networking more in London there was more business coming in from this area.

The firm currently has Ahmed and an office-based admin, along with another broker who works remotely on an ad hoc basis.