Assetz Capital hires Simon Quin as relationship director for Scotland

Specialist lender Assetz Capital has appointed Simon Quin as its relationship director for Scotland to grow its footprint in the region.

He will primarily cover the Glasgow area but will also be available to brokers in the rest of Scotland and North of England.

Quin joins from Lloyds Banking group, where he was worked for nearly 21 years, most recently as relationship director.

During his time at the firm, he was been area director for invoice finance, head of trade and area director for real estate.

Assetz Capital has been growing its team steadily over the past few months, hiring John McDonnell as relationship director for North West and North Wales, Andrew Charnley as managing director, Jason Way as business development director and Irene Thomas a lending operations director.

It has also its origination team with James Evans and Paul Williams, who cover Merseyside and South Wales.

Andrew Fraser, regional director for UK North said: ‘Simon bolsters the team with added strength and knowledge, having covered multiple regional locations and property related sectors.

“His recruitment will be a major part of Assetz Capital building our lending volume growth through support of regional housebuilders and property investors.”

He added: “We really welcome Simon’s appointment as we look to finish the year strongly.”

Quin said: “I’m really excited to be joining Assetz Capital at this time of growth. I’m most looking forward to supporting property professionals through our ‘real world lending’ approach.

“I’m keen to speak to property investors and landlords that are looking to expand and grow, as that is where my expertise lies. I can’t wait to get started.”