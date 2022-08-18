Hodge expands commercial lending team with trio of hires

Specialist lender Hodge has hired Jon Hankins, David Hales and Andy Buss to its commercial team in a bid to drive growth and meet demand.

Buss takes on the role of senior business development manager, and joins from Cambridge and Counties Bank. He also had spent nearly 20 years in Natwest’s commercial real estate team, working with property developers and investors in England’s South West region. His duties at Hodge include building ties with brokers and intermediaries in the commercial property investment sector and helping customers with their property portfolios.

Hales, who becomes senior development finance manager, is tasked with finding opportunities with experienced property developers and supporting them through the finance process. He was most recently at Assetz Capital as a commercial director lending money to house builders.

He has also worked in the commercial property departments for the Bank of Scotland, Metro Bank and Clydesdale Bank.

As a senior relationship manager at Hodge, Hankins will work on portfolio management, helping commercial clients on development and investment finance requirements. Previously, he managed portfolios for property development clients of Homes England and before that he worked at the Bank of Ireland and Barclays in client management posts.

Kevin Beevers, managing director of commercial lending at Hodge, said: “So far 2022 has been an exciting one for Hodge’s commercial lending team. We have launched four new products, with a fifth on the way next month, as well as making significant changes to the criteria around our development finance products to enable us to support more customers by lending on alternative residential classes, including office buildings, industrial and mixed-use buildings. On top of this, we’ve also added a wealth of experience to our team with a number of key appointments.

“Andy, David and Jon have great reputations in the industry and bring with them invaluable knowledge which will no doubt add to our client offering.”

He added that Hodge was also looking to hire more people for its development finance and portfolio teams.