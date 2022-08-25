LendInvest teams up with Smoove on joint representation legal panel

Specialist lender LendInvest has launched a buy-to-let legal panel with conveyancing specialists Smoove.

The dual representation panel will allow LendInvest borrowers and brokers to access a wide selection of legal firms across the nation, so they can have more choice for a solicitor for their buy-to-let deal.

Smoove’s online platform connects property and conveyancing professionals, limiting the need for paper documents, captures key information from the outset and allows better communication between all parties.

LendInvest and Smoove said that borrowers and brokers would be able to select from a number of firms in seconds.

“Brokers spoke and we listened”

Lauren Eaton, head of lending operations at LendInvest, said: “Brokers spoke and we listened – we are excited to deliver a solution for clients and brokers alike to make their journey simpler. We have invested the time to find what we believe to be the right partnership to continue to support our brokers and grow the business into next year.”

LendInvest offers short-term, development and buy-to-let mortgages and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It has lent over £4bn to date, and funders and investors include J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Citigroup and NAB.

At the end of June, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that LendInvest had delivered its most “profitable set of results to date”, with platform assets under management rising to £2.1bn.

Meanwhile, last week, Mortgage Solutions noted that Smoove had extended its contract to continue providing Lloyds Banking Group with conveyancing products and services through its digital platforms.