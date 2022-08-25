You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest teams up with Smoove on joint representation legal panel

by:
  • 25/08/2022
  • 0
LendInvest teams up with Smoove on joint representation legal panel
Specialist lender LendInvest has launched a buy-to-let legal panel with conveyancing specialists Smoove.

The dual representation panel will allow LendInvest borrowers and brokers to access a wide selection of legal firms across the nation, so they can have more choice for a solicitor for their buy-to-let deal.

Smoove’s online platform connects property and conveyancing professionals, limiting the need for paper documents, captures key information from the outset and allows better communication between all parties.

LendInvest and Smoove said that borrowers and brokers would be able to select from a number of firms in seconds.

 

“Brokers spoke and we listened”

Lauren Eaton, head of lending operations at LendInvest, said: “Brokers spoke and we listened – we are excited to deliver a solution for clients and brokers alike to make their journey simpler. We have invested the time to find what we believe to be the right partnership to continue to support our brokers and grow the business into next year.”

LendInvest offers short-term, development and buy-to-let mortgages and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It has lent over £4bn to date, and funders and investors include J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Citigroup and NAB.

At the end of June, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that LendInvest had delivered its most “profitable set of results to date”, with platform assets under management rising to £2.1bn.

Meanwhile, last week, Mortgage Solutions noted that Smoove had extended its contract to continue providing Lloyds Banking Group with conveyancing products and services through its digital platforms.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.