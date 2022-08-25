UTB hosts forum to discuss broker portals and digital interactions with lenders

UTB also said its goal was to solicit feedback from the panel on the broker/funder relationship in areas including credit appetite, pricing and the role of technology.

The meeting in London was co-hosted by Nathan Mollett (pictured), head of asset finance at UTB, and Astrid Michael, asset finance head of sales.

UTB, which recently announced a partnership with Alfa Systems and plans to replatform its asset finance business, said it hoped that consulting with brokers early in the process would lead to a system that helps brokers work faster and more efficiently – without sacrificing the personal touch between underwriters and brokers.

Mollett said: “It makes perfect sense to gather some of the best brokers in the industry together and ask them what we can do to help all brokers write and complete more business, more quickly.

“Brokers know their businesses and their clients better than anyone, and by consulting with this group regularly we can ensure UTB’s strategy will deliver what brokers need rather than what we think they want. By listening to brokers’ honest feedback we can shape our proposition, build strong, enduring relationships and ensure our plans for new products, processes and technology are aligned to their own business objectives.”

UTB to add more brokers to Exchange

UTB said it would invite additional brokers to future Exchange meetings and that it hoped to create an influential and diverse cohort of the UK’s commercial finance brokering community. A date for the next session was not announced.

One attendee, Gareth Williams of Victor Finance, commented: “It was a privilege to be invited and fascinating to hear what some of the larger brokers are already doing to integrate resource saving technology without giving up a personal service.”

Another was Adam Drawwater of Moorgate Finance who said: “It’s great to see UTB taking on end user opinions before they develop their portal rather than afterwards!”

Rory Dunn of Approved Business Finance added that brokers were “very happy to share our opinions”.

Representatives from Asset Finance Solutions (AFS), PMD Business Finance, Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, DSG Finance Group, Thorne Asset Finance, Audeo FS, MAF Finance Group and Oracle Car Finance also attended, UTB said.

Back in April, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that UTB had surpassed the £1bn mortgage lending milestone, with 50 per cent year-on-year growth since 2020 in new mortgage lending.