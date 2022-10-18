You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

HTB appoints portfolio head; Sancus hires credit director ‒ round-up

  • 18/10/2022
John Archbold has been appointed as head of portfolio management for Hampshire Trust Bank’s (HTB) development finance division.

Archbold (pictured) joins from Aldermore Bank, where he spent nearly six years as head of property risk. Before this, he worked for five years as a valuer and senior restructuring manager at Dunbar Assets. He is a qualified chartered surveyor, and has worked in property finance, valuation and development for more than three decades.

In the new role, Archbold will be responsible for building a portfolio management team for HTB, with the aim of proactively managing live development loans. He will report directly into the managing director of development finance, Alex Upton.

Upton said that what sets quality development finance lenders apart is the ability to support developers through the life of the project.

He added: “A great portfolio management team is key to delivering this great service and I am thrilled that John has joined, giving us the benefit of his 30 years’ plus experience, with plans to build the best portfolio management team in the game.”

Archold noted the lender’s “ambitious plans” to grow its development finance business, adding: “The bank’s recent decision to increase its maximum loan amount for development finance cases to £25m means we will be able to fund more great projects.

“I’m thrilled to be joining HTB at such an exciting time in this journey and am confident that my extensive experience in property development, valuations and development funding can help bring these ambitious plans to fruition whilst ensuring our in-life portfolio of loans are carefully managed and supported.”

New credit director at Sancus

Elsewhere, Sancus Lending Group has appointed Gary Mealing as group credit director.

Mealing has worked with Sancus for six years, where he held the role of credit director, while he was previously credit analyst and head of property at FundingKnight.

He boasts more than 30 years’ experience of commercial banking.

Rory Mepham, chief executive at Sancus, said: “As the business continues its growth trajectory, ensuring we have an experienced person leading the group credit function is essential. Gary brings valuable, practical knowledge in this area, and his accumulated experiences and skills are perfectly suited to this new position.”

