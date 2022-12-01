Somo’s Black Friday valuation refund led to fourfold increase in deals

The lender said that the event was also responsible for its busiest day of the year so far.

It explained that the event was “designed to give back to the borrower, support brokers in getting deals over the line and creating repeat business and relationships that last”.

Somo’s sales director Jade Keval (pictured) said: “Our Black Friday event is just one of many promotions we use to support brokers, but with a 90 per cent refund on valuation costs for borrowers, it’s easy to see why this is always the most popular and results in our busiest day of the year.

“Feedback from brokers is that they really appreciate promotions like this during challenging times, as well as the quick, efficient and human-touch support we give them. We have lots more up our sleeve for 2023 – so watch this space.”

Somo grows some more

Somo added that it had enjoyed 20 per cent growth over the last year and it had grown its team by 58 per cent.

This includes four new appointments and the hire of Keval as sales director.

Other promotions that the lender has done includes a £99 lock-in fee for August, freezing bridging rates secured from July to September, one-month interest free deal in June and free legals offer in March.