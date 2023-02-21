You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst cuts rates and restores 75 per cent OMV lending

by:
  • 21/02/2023
Catalyst has announced a host of rate cuts across its product range.

The cuts apply to its everyday bridging, development exit finance, auction finance, refurb finance and refurb+ super stretch products. As a result, rates on the everyday bridging, development exit and auction finance ranges now start at 0.79 per cent.

Alongside the rate cuts, Catalyst is increasing the leverage it will consider, upping its lending to 75 per cent of open market value (OMV).

In addition, Catalyst has removed its one per cent exit fee on its super heavy refurb products.

Chris Fairfax (pictured), CEO of Catalyst, noted that last quarter the lender brought a new funder onboard, as well as negotiating a lower cost of capital with an established funder. This meant it was able to drop rates and increase leverage on some of its bridging products.

He added that the lender wanted to offer brokers a “more compelling product range”, noting that while 2022 had been a record year for Catalyst, it now had the capacity to fund even more loans.

He continued: “Our in-house sales team are ready to structure heads of terms, they will personally respond to broker enquiries within a working hour.

“And our credit and servicing teams are fully prepared to underwrite the loans, provide funding, and help borrowers with drawdowns and repayments.”

December was a record month for Catalyst, with £22m lent, while it has recently launched a commercial bridge for ‘hard to fund’ assets.

