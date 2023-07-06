Keystone Property Finance launches repriced deals; Lendco withdraws rates ‒ round-up

Keystone Property Finance has brought out updated deals having withdrawn them yesterday to reprice them due to swap market volatility.

Classic range rates start from 5.64 per cent and complex ranges begin from 6.74 per cent.

The lender has also added a 5.5 per cent arrangement fee on its five-year fixed rate classic range and it has relaunched its expat and holiday let deals.

Elise Coole, managing director at Keystone Property Finance, comments: “Like many other lenders we’ve had to increase some of our rates due to rising swap rates and current market conditions. However, we remain committed to providing a flexible and innovative product range.

“Our new competitive 5.5 per cent arrangement fee five-year fixed rate will allow landlords to borrow more at a time when rising rates are capping loan sizes, while we are also pleased to reintroduce our expat and holiday let ranges in time for summer.”

Lendco to withdraw products

Lendco is repricing its deals again today as swap rates have continue to climb and lead to increased volatility in the market.

In a note to brokers, the lender said that the price of a five-year fixed rate swap rate had increase from 3.98 per cent on 15 May and has since risen to 5.3 per cent today.

Lendco said that it would relaunching its fixed rates in the next few days but its tracker range was still available.

If brokers wanted to secure current rates will need to be secured by a fully-signed application by 5pm today.