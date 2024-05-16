LendInvest slashes bridging rates

LendInvest has made a number of rate reductions and enhancements to its bridging product suite.

LendInvest has lowered bridging rates by up to five basis points for residential loans up to £3m, semi-commercial and commercial up to £1.5m and development exit loans up to £1m.

The firm said that the rate cut will make its bridging products “even more attractive for property investors looking for cost-effective financing options”.

The range goes up to 95% loan to value (LTV) with low monitoring refurbishment finance, which can be used for buy-to-let (BTL) refurbishments, house flips and auction purchases.

The lender said that it can offer specialist support for semi-commercial and development exit projects, as brokers can get live updates and instant quotes through its portal.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest, said: “We are thrilled to cap off a week of major improvements across our entire product suite with these rate reductions for our bridging range. These changes in particular further our goal of providing simple, fast, and cost-effective bridging solutions for our customers.

“By carefully monitoring the market and expertly enhancing our product offerings, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing flexible, competitive, and efficient mortgage solutions. Whether it’s residential, buy to let, or bridging finance, LendInvest aims to be the first choice for customers who need innovative solutions to complex financing challenges.”

LendInvest recently revamped its BTL range, changed its criteria to allow up to 100% extra income, and added product transfers for BTL.