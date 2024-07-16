SPF Private Clients hires Jenkins as asset finance head

Financial services intermediary SPF Private Clients has appointed Charlie Jenkins as its head of asset finance.

His appointment as the asset finance head means that SPF Private Clients is the only broker that can insure and finance aircraft, superyachts, fine art, classic and supercars and plants and machinery.

Jenkins previously worked as a consultant at Norton Rose Fulbright for nearly three years, and before that, he was a director at Aviocap for almost four years.

Before that, he was a relationship director and lead sector banker for corporate and investment banking for aviation and airports for around five years.

Prior to that, he worked at MUFG for around four years, initially as an associate director for the legal office for EMEA and then as an associate director for the corporate banking division for aviation infrastructure.

Mike Boles, head of private office at SPF Private Clients, said: “We are delighted that Charlie is joining us to focus on this growing area of the business. Our private office team have been working with wealthy clients and their advisers for many years, helping with their property finance and insurance needs.

“Now, as part of the Howden Group, we can both insure and finance a vast range of luxury assets for our clients to complement our existing offering.’’

Jenkins added: “Asset finance has fast become an increasingly important market, offering clients a diversified investment profile away from traditional investment portfolios.

“We are able to deploy the full weight and depth of our market knowledge to ensure that we can manage transactions in an efficient manner while also helping to explain the relevant risks and support our clients through the process.”