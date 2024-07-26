Approved Business Finance hits £450m milestone

Asset finance brokerage Approved Business Finance has reached its £450m loan completion milestone.

The Milton Keynes-based firm, which was established in 2019, has facilitated over £150m of financing in the last year alone.

Approved Business Finance said it expected the “impressive growth” to continue in the coming years, fuelled by its development of products designed to support a wide range of business needs.

Company expansion

To drive growth and meet increasing demand, the firm has doubled its business finance team and expanded its credit partner and property finance teams by four members each.

Recent appointments include Grace Rust, who was promoted to the role of finance coordinator in the property finance team, and Andrew Johnson, former professional footballer and ex-England striker, who joined the company as its director of real estate.

It also has a newly formed client relationship team, headed by commercial director Mark Kozo alongside client relationship manager Alexis Guyler. The team is responsible for ensuring clients receive a good service tailored to their needs.

The department supports the growth of Approved Business Finance by securing new clients and suppliers.

Its tax division has also expanded with new premises in London. The six-person team now has technical consultants to cater to clients across a range of sectors.

Rory Dunn (pictured), founder and managing director at Approved Business Finance, said: “The recent growth of our teams demonstrates ABF’s success and we have been able to invest in technology to enable our teams to examine financial profiles in order to understand clients and provide a more personalised follow-up to enquiries. During this time, we’re busy developing integrations and APIs to keep information up to date and enrich our records with relevant data, which enables us to be proactive and provide sustainable finance solutions to clients.

“Our success has always been a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, and it is especially exciting to see the teams grow and become better equipped to support all of the many businesses we work with.”

Kozo added: “Our expansion is a reflection of the hard work put in by our teams. It is always exciting to see people grow within the company, and be able to hire new members to add to the further success of the whole business group.”

Approved Business Finance in the community

Approved Business Finance said its overall success allowed it to “strengthen its community ties” and raise more than £100,000 for the Saints Foundation, the official charity of Northampton Saints rugby club, which provides support and opportunities throughout wider Northamptonshire.

It has also hosted financial wellbeing workshops for Premiership and Championship football clubs alongside ambassador and former player, Marlon Harewood. These workshops aim to educate young football players on the importance of financial stability and its impact on their future success.