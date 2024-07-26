You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Approved Business Finance hits £450m milestone

by:
  • 26/07/2024
  • 0
Approved Business Finance hits £450m milestone
Asset finance brokerage Approved Business Finance has reached its £450m loan completion milestone.

The Milton Keynes-based firm, which was established in 2019, has facilitated over £150m of financing in the last year alone. 

Approved Business Finance said it expected the “impressive growth” to continue in the coming years, fuelled by its development of products designed to support a wide range of business needs. 

 

Company expansion 

To drive growth and meet increasing demand, the firm has doubled its business finance team and expanded its credit partner and property finance teams by four members each. 

Recent appointments include Grace Rust, who was promoted to the role of finance coordinator in the property finance team, and Andrew Johnson, former professional footballer and ex-England striker, who joined the company as its director of real estate. 

It also has a newly formed client relationship team, headed by commercial director Mark Kozo alongside client relationship manager Alexis Guyler. The team is responsible for ensuring clients receive a good service tailored to their needs. 

The department supports the growth of Approved Business Finance by securing new clients and suppliers. 

Its tax division has also expanded with new premises in London. The six-person team now has technical consultants to cater to clients across a range of sectors. 

Rory Dunn (pictured), founder and managing director at Approved Business Finance, said: “The recent growth of our teams demonstrates ABF’s success and we have been able to invest in technology to enable our teams to examine financial profiles in order to understand clients and provide a more personalised follow-up to enquiries. During this time, we’re busy developing integrations and APIs to keep information up to date and enrich our records with relevant data, which enables us to be proactive and provide sustainable finance solutions to clients.

“Our success has always been a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, and it is especially exciting to see the teams grow and become better equipped to support all of the many businesses we work with.” 

Kozo added: “Our expansion is a reflection of the hard work put in by our teams. It is always exciting to see people grow within the company, and be able to hire new members to add to the further success of the whole business group.” 

 

Approved Business Finance in the community 

Approved Business Finance said its overall success allowed it to “strengthen its community ties” and raise more than £100,000 for the Saints Foundation, the official charity of Northampton Saints rugby club, which provides support and opportunities throughout wider Northamptonshire. 

It has also hosted financial wellbeing workshops for Premiership and Championship football clubs alongside ambassador and former player, Marlon Harewood. These workshops aim to educate young football players on the importance of financial stability and its impact on their future success. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.