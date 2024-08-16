BDLA confirms annual conference in November

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) will host its annual conference on 7 November at RSA House.

The BDLA, formerly known as the ASTL, has said that the keynote speaker for the event will be journalist and broadcaster Declan Curry.

He will discuss issues that influence the bridging and development market, his thoughts on the first 100 days of the new government, the results of the US elections and the election of the Conservative Party’s leader.

Curry has been reporting on business, economy and politics for almost 30 years and has appeared as a commentator on LBC, Classic FM and Capital Radio. He is a presenter, producer and reporter on a range of BBC radio and TV programmes.

The second speaker confirmed so far is Ed Hampson from Savills, who will offer insights into the outlook for the UK property market.

More speakers will be announced in due course.

BDLA members are entitled to two complimentary tickets, with additional member colleagues charged £200 each.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, said: “This will actually be the first annual conference under our new branding, the BDLA, but this event has gone from strength to strength in recent years under our former branding and has become a must-attend date in the diary for bridging and development lenders, as well as associated businesses within the sector.

“The 2024 BDLA Annual Conference will be no exception and we are delighted to confirm Declan Curry as our keynote speaker, particularly at a time when political matters will be so prominent within the headlines, coming just a few days after the US elections and a hundred days into the new UK Parliament.

“We have also been able to confirm Ed Hampson from Savills, who always delivers an entertaining and insight-rich presentation into the outlook for UK property. This event is not to be missed and I would encourage all members and associate members of the BDLA to book their spot at our annual conference as soon as possible. Spaces are limited and you won’t want to miss out.”

To find out more information, please follow this link: https://thebdla.org/