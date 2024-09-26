user.first_name
UTB hires Ellis as BDM to continue developing Deposit Solutions service

Anna Sagar
September 26, 2024
September 26, 2024
United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired Francis Ellis as a business development manager (BDM) to develop its Deposit Solutions service.

The Deposit Solutions service offers a “relationship-based service” that helps finance departments, business heads, bursars and high-net-worth individuals “maximise the return on their funds whilst meeting their liquidity needs”.

Ellis was most recently a relationship manager and business owner specialist at Bank of America for around four years. Before that, he worked at Skipton Building Society between 2005 and 2012.

He will work closely with Stephanie Charsley, savings distribution manager at UTB, and Nicola Coles, BDM for Deposit Solutions.

Charsley said: “The very positive response to Deposit Solutions since its launch in 2023 has shown there’s a real demand for a bespoke savings management service designed to cater for a diverse range of organisations, as well as individuals who have built up substantial savings pots.

“Francis has an exceptional track record for building successful relationships with new business introducers and deposit customers. His experience and skills will help us to build upon a busy first year for the team by continuing to develop our offering, increase awareness of UTB Deposit Solutions and attract new customers from the business, charity and education sectors, as well as more high-net-worth individuals.”

