Foundation Home Loans promotes Goodridge to head of sales

Foundation Home Loans has promoted Nathan Goodridge to head of sales.

Goodridge (pictured) joined Foundation Home Loans in February 2022 as a national sales manager, bringing with him over a decade’s worth of financial services experience.

Before joining Foundation, Goodridge worked with a range of lenders including OMS Group, Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), Metro Bank, and NatWest.

He will report directly to Grant Hendry, director of sales.

The promotion signals a shift to a more integrated sales team, with regional account managers now overseeing both the buy-to-let (BTL) and residential sectors of the business.

Keith Jones will remain in his role as national sales manager, continuing to focus on Foundation’s specialist residential proposition supporting the sales team while maintaining his responsibility for managing the Midlands region.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Hendry said: “Nathan has been with Foundation Home Loans for nearly three years, and during this time, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the specialist mortgage market, along with exceptional leadership skills. His promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication. I’m sure that Nathan will thrive in this new role and contribute heavily to the ongoing success of the business.”

Goodridge said: “In this new role, I’m looking forward to continuing to drive growth across both the buy-to-let and residential markets, while supporting our highly talented sales team as we navigate the next phase of our journey.”