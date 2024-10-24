Alternative Bridging promotes Cohen to BDM role

Alternative Bridging Corporation has promoted Zack Cohen to the role of internal business development manager (BDM).

Cohen (pictured) started working for the company as an intern earlier this year, during which time he gained hands-on experience in the property finance industry by shadowing senior sales agents, working directly with brokers and contributing to deals.

James Bloom, the firm’s director, said: “We are thrilled to see Zack progress within the company. He has shown drive and initiative during his time as an intern, and his promotion is a testament to his hard work.

“At Alternative Bridging, we believe in fostering talent and are always keen to help the younger members of our team progress.”

Cohen added: “My internship offered invaluable experience, allowing me to deepen my understanding of property finance and work directly with brokers. I’m excited to take on the role of internal BDM, where I can further contribute to the company’s success by helping expand its reach.”

Earlier this month, Alternative Bridging Corporation announced new funds to help boost growth.