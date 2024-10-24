Alternative Bridging promotes Cohen to BDM role

Cohen (pictured) started working for the company as an intern earlier this year, during which time he gained hands-on experience in the property finance industry by shadowing senior sales agents, working directly with brokers and contributing to deals.
James Bloom, the firm’s director, said: “We are thrilled to see Zack progress within the company. He has shown drive and initiative during his time as an intern, and his promotion is a testament to his hard work.
“At Alternative Bridging, we believe in fostering talent and are always keen to help the younger members of our team progress.”
Cohen added: “My internship offered invaluable experience, allowing me to deepen my understanding of property finance and work directly with brokers. I’m excited to take on the role of internal BDM, where I can further contribute to the company’s success by helping expand its reach.”
Earlier this month, Alternative Bridging Corporation announced new funds to help boost growth.
