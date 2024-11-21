Know Your BDM – Mike Hasley, Alternative Bridging Corporation

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking to Mike Hasley, business development manager (BDM) for Alternative Bridging Corporation.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Alternative Bridging Corporation?

I cover part of London, Essex, and the South East region, working alongside the rest of the Southern-based team.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being able to help brokers package and position their applications in the best way possible is invaluable. Having been a broker in my previous roles, I can bring that experience to the table, understanding what’s needed to get things moving smoothly.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d like to say nothing, but there’s always room for growth. I definitely want to get a more in-depth understanding of the funding side and how it’s structured, which would help round out my knowledge.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Saying no. It’s never easy when you have to turn down a deal, especially when you’ve built up a good relationship with the broker.

What do you love most about your job?

Without a doubt, the best part is the day a loan completes. No matter how big or small the loan is, it’s always exciting when it all comes together.

What’s the best career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

My first boss at the brokerage gave me some solid advice: “Don’t act in anger and take each day as it comes.” It’s simple but effective, and has helped me a lot in managing stress and staying level-headed.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I follow all the main industry news outlets and keep an eye on LinkedIn, which is an incredibly valuable tool to see what others are doing in the market.

What’s the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

A large 40+ acre site with equestrian facilities, leisure amenities, and a 5,000 square foot main dwelling. The client was based between the US and the UK, and we had a tight 30-day deadline to complete the deal. It was not only my first deal at ABC but also the largest one I’d handled – definitely memorable.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened, and how did you resolve the problem?

A tricky house in multiple occupation (HMO) refinance case where we were waiting on local authorities to issue long-pending licences. It took a lot of legwork, follow-ups, and some creative thinking to finally get it over the line.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I’ve been interested in property from a young age. Coming from a family with ties to the construction industry, property was always around me. I wasn’t as handy with a hammer as some of my family, so I pursued the finance side, which turned out to be the perfect fit.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’ve worked in most departments within lending, so there’s not much I haven’t tried. But if I had to pick something different, it would be as the office tea-boy — seems like a simple, stress-free role.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I dreamed of being a striker for Newcastle United, but once I discovered the pub scene, let’s just say that dream quickly fizzled out.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Definitely the ability to get my six-month-old son to fall asleep instantly. That would be a game-changer.

What’s your strategy for tackling challenges?

I take a calm approach, assess the situation, and weigh the risks versus the rewards. Staying level-headed is key to solving any problem.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

Believe it or not, poaching eggs. It’s an art form that I’ve perfected over time.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Probably this one right here.