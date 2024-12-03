Landbay launches remortgage range

Landbay has launched a limited-edition range of remortgage products.

Eight remortgage products have joined the Landbay range, including standard five-year fixed rate products, available at up to 70% and 75% loan to value (LTV), with rates starting at 4.69%.

Landbay’s popular automated valuation model (AVM)-supported range has also been extended with the addition of standard remortgage five-year fixed rate products.

These are available at up to 65% LTV, with rates also starting at 4.69%.

BTL reductions

This follows reductions by the buy-to-let (BTL) lender last week, with rates cut by up to 0.15% on its standard five-year range and small house in multiple occupation (HMO)/multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) products.

The products are available using Landbay’s variable fee structure for enhanced affordability. Fees range from 2% to 6%.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “It’s great to be able to hit the market with a set of competitive limited-edition products, taking advantage of our AVM technology to help deliver greater efficiencies and cost savings for those landlords looking to remortgage.

“This is following further rate reductions as we capitalise on opportunities to make our range as competitive as possible for brokers and their clients.

“Our activity will help brokers support landlords in both camps – whether they are one of many looking to remortgage, or one of those still looking at properties to purchase.

“While some landlords may choose to sit on their hands, others are responding to a difficult residential market and exploring investment opportunities across the country. Either way, Landbay is willing and able to support.”

Last month, the lender reduced fixed rates.